2003 Ford F-150

418,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,499

+ tax & licensing
$2,499

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2003 Ford F-150

2003 Ford F-150

XL 4.6L V8! Lot Plow! SOLD AS IS!

2003 Ford F-150

XL 4.6L V8! Lot Plow! SOLD AS IS!

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,499

+ taxes & licensing

418,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6329628
  • VIN: 2ftrf18w33cb10087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 418,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Sport Motors & thank you for checking out our ad

Call or Text to Schedule an appointment please, no walk ins.

519-697-0190

Please Read Ad Before Calling or Emailing. Thank you

-> Safety Requirements: UNKNOWN

-> AS IS

We’ve had this plow truck for the past 6 years. Was only used to clean the lot. Runs and drives fine. Start it and plow. Will be good for long drive ways, farms, etc. Has an exhaust leak, and the wipers don’t work. Comes the way you see in pictures. Truck has lots of rust all around. Used this year to plow until the new truck got ready. 

$2,499

Taxes and licencing extra 

NO HIDDEN FEES

 

Price Includes:

 

-CarProof Report

OMVIC requires us to disclose the following statement for AS-IS vehicles. This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition

 

Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

