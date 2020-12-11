2003 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested
-> Safety Requirements: UNKNOWN
-> AS IS
We’ve had this plow truck for the past 6 years. Was only used to clean the lot. Runs and drives fine. Start it and plow. Will be good for long drive ways, farms, etc. Has an exhaust leak, and the wipers don’t work. Comes the way you see in pictures. Truck has lots of rust all around. Used this year to plow until the new truck got ready.
$2,499
Taxes and licencing extra
NO HIDDEN FEES
Price Includes:
-CarProof Report
OMVIC requires us to disclose the following statement for AS-IS vehicles. This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition
