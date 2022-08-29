Menu
2003 Ford F-150

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Location

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
Poor Condition
  • Listing ID: 9092209
  • Stock #: 1020
  • VIN: 2FTRX18W83CA73020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
AM/FM Radio
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Front Reading Lamps
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

