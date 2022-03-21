$CALL+ tax & licensing
2003 Ford Mustang
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
77,770KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8786570
- Stock #: 1153
- VIN: 1fafp45x93f340872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 77,770 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Convertible Soft Top
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4