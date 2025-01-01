Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2003 Ford Ranger XLT Premium for sale in London, ON

2003 Ford Ranger

61,984 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2003 Ford Ranger

XLT Premium

Watch This Vehicle
13111127

2003 Ford Ranger

XLT Premium

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1761427330
  2. 1761427330
  3. 1761427330
  4. 1761427330
  5. 1761427330
  6. 1761427330
  7. 1761427330
  8. 1761427330
  9. 1761427330
  10. 1761427330
  11. 1761427330
  12. 1761427330
  13. 1761427330
  14. 1761427330
  15. 1761427330
  16. 1761427330
  17. 1761427330
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,984KM
VIN 1FTZR44E23PA46855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,984 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Exterior

Chrome Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2015 Ford Fusion SE Hybrid for sale in London, ON
2015 Ford Fusion SE Hybrid 168,170 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Accord EX-L for sale in London, ON
2016 Honda Accord EX-L 182,671 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Impreza for sale in London, ON
2018 Subaru Impreza 95,636 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2003 Ford Ranger