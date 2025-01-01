$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2003 Ford Ranger
XLT Premium
2003 Ford Ranger
XLT Premium
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,984KM
VIN 1FTZR44E23PA46855
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 61,984 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Exterior
Chrome Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
