Menu
Account
Sign In

2003 Ford Ranger

209,863 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2003 Ford Ranger

EDGE PLUS, ALLOYS, TOPPER, YELLOW, AS IS SPECIAL

Watch This Vehicle
13174709

2003 Ford Ranger

EDGE PLUS, ALLOYS, TOPPER, YELLOW, AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
209,863KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTYR44E03PA10741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 209,863 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 Buick Verano CONVENIENCE, for sale in London, ON
2014 Buick Verano CONVENIENCE, 66,533 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX, AUTO, SEDAN, ALLOYS, ONLY 135KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX, AUTO, SEDAN, ALLOYS, ONLY 135KMS, CERTIFIED 135,566 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2005 Ford Escape XLT, V6, GREAT SHAPE, ONLY 187KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2005 Ford Escape XLT, V6, GREAT SHAPE, ONLY 187KMS, CERTIFIED 187,509 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2003 Ford Ranger