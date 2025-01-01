$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2003 Ford Ranger
EDGE PLUS, ALLOYS, TOPPER, YELLOW, AS IS SPECIAL
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
209,863KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTYR44E03PA10741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 209,863 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
