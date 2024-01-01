Menu
2003 GMC Sierra 1500

306,644 KM

2003 GMC Sierra 1500

2003 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

306,644KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2GTEK19T231229825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 306,644 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2003 GMC Sierra 1500