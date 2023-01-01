2003 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Classic

$12,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10104141

10104141 Stock #: CONS323062023

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Motorcycle

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Stock # CONS323062023

Mileage 145,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.