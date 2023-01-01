Menu
2003 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Classic

145,000 KM

Details Description

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2003 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Classic

2003 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Classic

FLHTCI

2003 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Classic

FLHTCI

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10104141
  Stock #: CONS323062023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Motorcycle
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CONS323062023
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Harley davidson Electra Glide Classic or just a Harley davidson Motorcycle? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Harley Davidson Motorcycles in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Harley davidson Electra Glide Classics or similar Motorcycles. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HARLEY DAVIDSON ELECTRA GLIDE CLASSIC!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW HARLEY DAVIDSON ELECTRA GLIDE CLASSIC INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Harley davidson Electra glide classic
* Finished in Blue, makes this Harley davidson look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

