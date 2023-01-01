Menu
2003 Harley-Davidson Road King Special

21,832 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

21,832KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5HD1BXB133Y075768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 21,832 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

2003 Harley-Davidson Road King Special