2003 Honda CR-V

239,935 KM

Details Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2003 Honda CR-V

2003 Honda CR-V

EX*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*AWD*RELIABLE*CERTIFIED

2003 Honda CR-V

EX*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*AWD*RELIABLE*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

239,935KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10043592
  • Stock #: 1077
  • VIN: JHLRD78813C810788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 239,935 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

