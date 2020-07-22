Menu
2003 Honda CR-V

345,226 KM

Details Features

$1,495

+ tax & licensing
$1,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2003 Honda CR-V

2003 Honda CR-V

EX*NEWER BRAKES*NEWER TIRES*RUNS GREAT**AS IS

2003 Honda CR-V

EX*NEWER BRAKES*NEWER TIRES*RUNS GREAT**AS IS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

  Listing ID: 5363156
  Stock #: M16
  VIN: JHLRD789X3C806604

$1,495

+ taxes & licensing

345,226KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 345,226 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

