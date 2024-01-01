Menu
Account
Sign In

2003 Hyundai Accent

101,930 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2003 Hyundai Accent

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Hyundai Accent

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1726622855
  2. 1726622857
  3. 1726622860
  4. 1726622862
  5. 1726622865
  6. 1726622869
  7. 1726622872
  8. 1726622875
  9. 1726622879
  10. 1726622882
  11. 1726622884
  12. 1726622887
  13. 1726622891
  14. 1726622893
  15. 1726622897
  16. 1726622899
  17. 1726622902
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
101,930KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHCG35C63U268671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,930 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata GL, UNDERCOATED, RUNS GREAT, V6, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2006 Hyundai Sonata GL, UNDERCOATED, RUNS GREAT, V6, AS IS 238,160 KM $3,495 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Honda CR-V EX, 4X4, 4 CYL, ALLOYS, RELIABLE, RUNS WELL, CERT for sale in London, ON
2008 Honda CR-V EX, 4X4, 4 CYL, ALLOYS, RELIABLE, RUNS WELL, CERT 243,182 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Mazda MAZDA5 GS, ALLOYS, AUTO, 4 CYL, DRIVES GREAT, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2009 Mazda MAZDA5 GS, ALLOYS, AUTO, 4 CYL, DRIVES GREAT, AS IS 236,000 KM $2,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2003 Hyundai Accent