2003 Oldsmobile Alero

124,554 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

GLS*SEDAN*LEATHER*AUTO*OILED*ONLY 123KMS*CERT

GLS*SEDAN*LEATHER*AUTO*OILED*ONLY 123KMS*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

124,554KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8545568
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 1G3NF52E83C289027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,554 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Equalizer

Buy From Home Available

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

