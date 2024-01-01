Menu
Account
Sign In

2003 Pontiac Vibe

111,656 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2003 Pontiac Vibe

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Pontiac Vibe

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1725026573
  2. 1725026577
  3. 1725026581
  4. 1725026583
  5. 1725026586
  6. 1725026588
  7. 1725026591
  8. 1725026594
  9. 1725026599
  10. 1725026603
  11. 1725026606
  12. 1725026608
  13. 1725026611
  14. 1725026617
  15. 1725026620
  16. 1725026627
  17. 1725026634
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
111,656KM
Good Condition
VIN 5Y2SL64883Z461482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,656 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2010 Subaru Outback for sale in London, ON
2010 Subaru Outback 23,516 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2003 Pontiac Vibe for sale in London, ON
2003 Pontiac Vibe 111,656 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B200, HATCH, ONLY 196KMS, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B200, HATCH, ONLY 196KMS, AS IS SPECIAL 196,560 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2003 Pontiac Vibe