Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2003 Toyota Camry LE for sale in London, ON

2003 Toyota Camry

212,369 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2003 Toyota Camry

LE

Watch This Vehicle
14012484

2003 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1777491935950
  2. 1777491936401
  3. 1777491936819
  4. 1777491937257
  5. 1777491937696
  6. 1777491938105
  7. 1777491938530
  8. 1777491938947
  9. 1777491939365
  10. 1777491939780
  11. 1777491940187
  12. 1777491940602
  13. 1777491941028
  14. 1777491941430
  15. 1777491941844
  16. 1777491942271
  17. 1777491942704
  18. 1777491943112
  19. 1777491943536
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
212,369KM
VIN JTDBE32K830180486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1010A
  • Mileage 212,369 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2015 Jeep Patriot High Altitude for sale in London, ON
2015 Jeep Patriot High Altitude 195,782 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Forte LX for sale in London, ON
2016 Kia Forte LX 212,230 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford Escape Limited for sale in London, ON
2009 Ford Escape Limited 202,680 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2003 Toyota Camry