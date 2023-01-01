$7,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2003 Toyota Corolla
ONE OWNER**NO ACCIDENTS**LE**150KMS**CERTIFIED
2003 Toyota Corolla
ONE OWNER**NO ACCIDENTS**LE**150KMS**CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
150,573KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T1BR32E63C729087
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,573 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Manual Steering
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2011 Honda CR-V EX***4CYL**4WD**CERTFIIED 295,996 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
2003 Toyota Corolla ONE OWNER**NO ACCIDENTS**LE**150KMS**CERTIFIED 150,573 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
2003 Lincoln LS ONLY 50KMS***MINT***CERTIFIED 50,675 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2003 Toyota Corolla