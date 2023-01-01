Menu
Used 2003 Toyota Corolla ONE OWNER**NO ACCIDENTS**LE**150KMS**CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON

2003 Toyota Corolla

150,573 KM

$7,495

2003 Toyota Corolla

ONE OWNER**NO ACCIDENTS**LE**150KMS**CERTIFIED

2003 Toyota Corolla

ONE OWNER**NO ACCIDENTS**LE**150KMS**CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

150,573KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E63C729087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,573 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Manual Steering

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

2003 Toyota Corolla