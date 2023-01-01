Menu
2003 Toyota Echo

140,275 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2003 Toyota Echo

4DR SDN AUTO

Location

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

140,275KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9631627
  • VIN: JTDBT123430282032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,275 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
