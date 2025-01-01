Menu
2003 Toyota Matrix

190,101 KM

Details Features

2003 Toyota Matrix

AWD, AUTO, ONLY 191KMS, CERTIFIED

12491449

2003 Toyota Matrix

AWD, AUTO, ONLY 191KMS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
190,101KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1LR32E63C714206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,101 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

2003 Toyota Matrix