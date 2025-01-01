$CALL+ tax & licensing
2003 Toyota Matrix
AWD, AUTO, ONLY 191KMS, CERTIFIED
2003 Toyota Matrix
AWD, AUTO, ONLY 191KMS, CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
190,101KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1LR32E63C714206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,101 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
