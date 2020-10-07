Menu
2003 Toyota RAV4

325,899 KM

$CALL

Target Auto Centre

519-936-5675

Location

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4, London, ON N5V 1R4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

325,899KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6032994
  • Stock #: 219924
  • VIN: JTEHH20VX30219924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 325,899 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire

