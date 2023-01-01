Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Toyota Sienna

114,627 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2003 Toyota Sienna

2003 Toyota Sienna

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Toyota Sienna

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1694697784
  2. 1694697786
  3. 1694697789
  4. 1694697791
  5. 1694697793
  6. 1694697796
  7. 1694697798
  8. 1694697801
  9. 1694697803
  10. 1694697805
  11. 1694697808
  12. 1694697812
  13. 1694697815
  14. 1694697817
  15. 1694697819
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
114,627KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10419633
  • Stock #: 1083A
  • VIN: 4T3ZF19C73U536601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 114,627 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2009 Mazda MAZDA6
294,096 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Lincoln MKZ *LE...
 201,705 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
1987 Nissan Frontier...
 374,059 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory