2003 Toyota Sienna *...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 5 6 1 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9102697

9102697 Stock #: XXXX

XXXX VIN: 4T3ZF19C73U536601

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 106,561 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Additional Features Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.