2003 Toyota Sienna

106,561 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2003 Toyota Sienna

2003 Toyota Sienna

*ALLOYS*DVD*7 PASSENGER*ONLY 106KMS*RELIABLE*CERT

2003 Toyota Sienna

*ALLOYS*DVD*7 PASSENGER*ONLY 106KMS*RELIABLE*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

106,561KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9102697
  Stock #: XXXX
  VIN: 4T3ZF19C73U536601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 106,561 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

