Menu
Account
Sign In

2004 Audi A6

152,410 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2004 Audi A6

Watch This Vehicle
12031444

2004 Audi A6

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1734665707
  2. 1734665710
  3. 1734665713
  4. 1734665716
  5. 1734665722
  6. 1734665726
  7. 1734665731
  8. 1734665738
  9. 1734665741
  10. 1734665743
  11. 1734665746
  12. 1734665806
  13. 1734665809
  14. 1734665813
  15. 1734665818
  16. 1734665823
  17. 1734665828
  18. 1734665832
  19. 1734665835
  20. 1734665837
  21. 1734665844
  22. 1734665847
  23. 1734665850
  24. 1734665853
  25. 1734665855
  26. 1734665859
  27. 1734665865
  28. 1734665868
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,410KM
As Is Condition
VIN WAULT64B74N036132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,410 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 for sale in London, ON
2018 Tesla Model 3 198,758 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Hyundai Azera for sale in London, ON
2008 Hyundai Azera 159,493 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2006 Nissan X-Trail for sale in London, ON
2006 Nissan X-Trail 239,469 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2004 Audi A6