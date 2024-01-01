Menu
Account
Sign In

2004 BMW 3 Series

256,741 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2004 BMW 3 Series

Watch This Vehicle

2004 BMW 3 Series

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1717730657
  2. 1717730662
  3. 1717730667
  4. 1717730673
  5. 1717730679
  6. 1717730685
  7. 1717730690
  8. 1717730695
  9. 1717730701
  10. 1717730707
  11. 1717730712
  12. 1717730716
  13. 1717730721
  14. 1717730726
  15. 1717730730
  16. 1717730735
  17. 1717730738
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
256,741KM
As Is Condition
VIN WBAEV13414KL23508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 256,741 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Premium Synthetic Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in London, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 232,734 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2005 Honda Accord EX-L, MINT CONDITION, 4 CYL, LEATHER, CERTIFED for sale in London, ON
2005 Honda Accord EX-L, MINT CONDITION, 4 CYL, LEATHER, CERTIFED 228,382 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford F-150 for sale in London, ON
2010 Ford F-150 243,011 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2004 BMW 3 Series