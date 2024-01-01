Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Runs, Drives, Engine lights- P0030, P0135, P0411, P1412. Body is in fairly good shape, No accidents reported and Powersteering feels like in may be going on the vehicle. </p>

2004 BMW X3

254,991 KM

Details Description Features

$2,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2004 BMW X3

3.0I

Watch This Vehicle

2004 BMW X3

3.0I

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

844-536-6987

  1. 11116162
  2. 11116162
  3. 11116162
  4. 11116162
  5. 11116162
  6. 11116162
  7. 11116162
  8. 11116162
  9. 11116162
  10. 11116162
  11. 11116162
  12. 11116162
Contact Seller

$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
254,991KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBXPA93444WA60936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 254,991 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs, Drives, Engine lights- P0030, P0135, P0411, P1412. Body is in fairly good shape, No accidents reported and Powersteering feels like in may be going on the vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Rear Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
Skid plate
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2007 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring for sale in Long Sault, ON
2007 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring 144,006 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Buick Lucerne CX for sale in Long Sault, ON
2007 Buick Lucerne CX 207,679 KM $2,600 + tax & lic
Used 1986 Nissan 300ZX for sale in Ottawa, ON
1986 Nissan 300ZX 246,846 KM $3,000 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny London

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2004 BMW X3