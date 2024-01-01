$2,600+ tax & licensing
2004 BMW X3
3.0I
2004 BMW X3
3.0I
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
844-536-6987
$2,600
+ taxes & licensing
254,991KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBXPA93444WA60936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 254,991 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs, Drives, Engine lights- P0030, P0135, P0411, P1412. Body is in fairly good shape, No accidents reported and Powersteering feels like in may be going on the vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Rear Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
Skid plate
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny London
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
2004 BMW X3