2004 Chevrolet Avalanche

249,000 KM

Details Features

$7,991

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2004 Chevrolet Avalanche

4WD

11971023

2004 Chevrolet Avalanche

4WD

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
249,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GNEK12T14G269324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 249,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

$7,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2004 Chevrolet Avalanche