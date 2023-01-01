Menu
2004 Chevrolet Malibu

136,979 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2004 Chevrolet Malibu

2004 Chevrolet Malibu

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

136,979KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G1ZS52F24F158206

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gold
  Interior Colour Beige
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 136,979 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2004 Chevrolet Malibu