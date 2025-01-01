$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2004 Chevrolet Malibu
2004 Chevrolet Malibu
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
172,661KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Mileage 172,661 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2012 Ford Escape XLT, MANUAL, 4 CYL, ONLY 113KMS, AS IS SPECIAL 113,193 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid LIMITED, LOADED, ONLY 75KMS, GREAT ON FUEL, CERT 75,917 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE, 4 CYL, ONLY 70,000KMS, LEATHER, SUNROOF, CERT 70,162 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2004 Chevrolet Malibu