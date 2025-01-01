Menu
2004 Dodge SX 2.0

39,852 KM

Details

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
2004 Dodge SX 2.0

SX 2.0, VERY CLEAN, ONLY 39,000KMS, OILED, CERT

12465184

2004 Dodge SX 2.0

SX 2.0, VERY CLEAN, ONLY 39,000KMS, OILED, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,852KM
Good Condition
VIN 1B3ES46C44D638812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,852 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release

Exterior

Fog Lights
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-659-7111

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2004 Dodge SX 2.0