2004 Dodge Viper
SRT10*8.4L V8*MANUAL*CONVERTIBLE*CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
170,440KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9028006
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: 1B3JZ65Z74V102054
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 170,440 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Convertible Soft Top
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4