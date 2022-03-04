Menu
2004 Ford Ranger

188,532 KM

Details Features

0

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2004 Ford Ranger

2004 Ford Ranger

FX4/Off-Road

2004 Ford Ranger

FX4/Off-Road

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

0

+ taxes & licensing

188,532KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8463777
  • Stock #: 1140
  • VIN: 1ftyr45e94pa33418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 188,532 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

