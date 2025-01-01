$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2004 GMC Sierra 1500
SL
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Used
304,597KM
VIN 1GTEC14X34Z190887
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 1090A
- Mileage 304,597 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
2004 GMC Sierra 1500