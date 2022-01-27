2004 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 3 2 1 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8153827

8153827 Stock #: XXXX

XXXX VIN: 2GTEK13T441315793

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 134,321 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.