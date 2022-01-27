Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 GMC Sierra 1500

134,321 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2004 GMC Sierra 1500

2004 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE*4X4*CREW CAB*ONLY 134KMS*VERY CLEAN*CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2004 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE*4X4*CREW CAB*ONLY 134KMS*VERY CLEAN*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

134,321KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8153827
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 2GTEK13T441315793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 134,321 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2008 GMC Sierra 1500...
 248,750 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Sienna SE
 129,931 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Journey R...
 264,229 KM
$3,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory