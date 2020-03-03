Menu
2004 GMC Sierra 3500

SLE**DURAMAX DIESEL**NEWER BFG TIRES**DUALLY*AS IS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 599,861KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 4806243
  • Stock #: 1143
  • VIN: 1GTJC39234E279728
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
Powertrain
  • High Output
  • Dual Rear Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
