$CALL+ tax & licensing
2004 Honda Civic
SE, MANUAL, ONLY 74,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
74,331KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGES15324H923124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,331 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
