Used 2004 Honda CR-V EX-L*4WD*AUTO*ONLY 65KM*MINT*CERT for sale in London, ON

2004 Honda CR-V

65,050 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2004 Honda CR-V

EX-L*4WD*AUTO*ONLY 65KM*MINT*CERT

2004 Honda CR-V

EX-L*4WD*AUTO*ONLY 65KM*MINT*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

65,050KM
Used
VIN JHLRD78984C800897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,050 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2004 Honda CR-V