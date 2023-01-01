$14,995+ tax & licensing
2004 Honda CR-V
EX-L*4WD*AUTO*ONLY 65KM*MINT*CERT
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
65,050KM
Used
VIN JHLRD78984C800897
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,050 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
