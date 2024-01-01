$CALL+ tax & licensing
2004 Hyundai Accent
GS, COUPE, AUTO, ONLY 72KMS, CERTIFIED
2004 Hyundai Accent
GS, COUPE, AUTO, ONLY 72KMS, CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,623KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHCG35C04U295236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,623 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Bucket Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
