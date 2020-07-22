Menu
2004 Jaguar X-Type

93,644 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2004 Jaguar X-Type

2004 Jaguar X-Type

3.0

2004 Jaguar X-Type

3.0

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

93,644KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 5705745
  • Stock #: 1001
  • VIN: sajea51c64wd66397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,644 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cell Phone Hookup
Sun/Moonroof

