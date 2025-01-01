Menu
2004 Kawasaki Concours 1000

136,554 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2004 Kawasaki Concours 1000

RUNS GREAT, BAGS, BOX, CRUISE, SPORT TOURING BIKE

13068157

2004 Kawasaki Concours 1000

RUNS GREAT, BAGS, BOX, CRUISE, SPORT TOURING BIKE

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
136,554KM
Fair Condition
VIN JKAZGCA164B52022

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sport Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 0000
  • Mileage 136,554 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

