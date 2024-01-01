Menu
2004 Kawasaki Vulcan

3,995 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2004 Kawasaki Vulcan

2004 Kawasaki Vulcan

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,995KM
As Is Condition
VIN JKAZRCA174A022870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 3,995 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2004 Kawasaki Vulcan for sale in London, ON
2004 Kawasaki Vulcan 3,995 KM $CALL + tax & lic
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-659-XXXX

519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2004 Kawasaki Vulcan