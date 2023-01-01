Menu
Account
Sign In

2004 Nissan Sentra

67,446 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2004 Nissan Sentra

*4 CYLINDER*1.8L*AUTO*ONLY 67KMS*CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Nissan Sentra

*4 CYLINDER*1.8L*AUTO*ONLY 67KMS*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1703973739
  2. 1703973741
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
67,446KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3N1CB51D54L836856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,446 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2009 Buick Allure CXL*LEATHER*ONLY 35,000KMS*3.8L V6*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2009 Buick Allure CXL*LEATHER*ONLY 35,000KMS*3.8L V6*CERTIFIED 35,896 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2004 Nissan Sentra *4 CYLINDER*1.8L*AUTO*ONLY 67KMS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2004 Nissan Sentra *4 CYLINDER*1.8L*AUTO*ONLY 67KMS*CERTIFIED 67,446 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade *LOADED*6L V8*CLEAN BODY*AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2005 Cadillac Escalade *LOADED*6L V8*CLEAN BODY*AS IS SPECIAL 243,873 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2004 Nissan Sentra