Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2004 Pontiac Montana
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
222,513KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 8823329
- Stock #: 1111
- VIN: 1GMDU03E94D261215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
