Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Pontiac Vibe

115,103 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2004 Pontiac Vibe

2004 Pontiac Vibe

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Pontiac Vibe

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1687457006
  2. 1687457010
  3. 1687457013
  4. 1687457018
  5. 1687457022
  6. 1687457026
  7. 1687457030
  8. 1687457035
  9. 1687457038
  10. 1687457042
  11. 1687457046
  12. 1687457050
  13. 1687457053
  14. 1687457057
  15. 1687457062
  16. 1687457065
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
115,103KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10097934
  • Stock #: 1096
  • VIN: 5Y2SL62894Z460829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,103 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2009 Chevrolet Malib...
 165,964 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2009 BMW 3 Series 32...
 158,180 KM
$4,495 + tax & lic
2003 Toyota Camry LE...
 433,284 KM
$2,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory