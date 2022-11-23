$CALL+ tax & licensing
2004 Pontiac Vibe
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
193,951KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9367129
- Stock #: M34
- VIN: 5Y2SL62864Z405335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 193,951 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4