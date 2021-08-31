Menu
2004 Subaru Forester

189,183 KM

Details Features

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2004 Subaru Forester

2004 Subaru Forester

XT*LEATHER*TURBO*AUTO*AWD*ONLY 189KMS*AS IS

2004 Subaru Forester

XT*LEATHER*TURBO*AUTO*AWD*ONLY 189KMS*AS IS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

189,183KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8041117
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: JF1SG69694H714866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,183 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

