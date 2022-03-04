$5,995+ tax & licensing
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2004 Toyota Camry
LE*CLEAN BODY*RELIABLE*4 CYLINDER*AUTO*CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
222,623KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8545538
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: 4T1BE32K84U851841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 222,623 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
