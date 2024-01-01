Menu
2004 Toyota Matrix

228,666 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2004 Toyota Matrix

2004 Toyota Matrix

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
228,666KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1KR32EX4C823037

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 228,666 KM

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2004 Toyota Matrix