2004 Volkswagen Jetta
GLS 1.8T
2004 Volkswagen Jetta
GLS 1.8T
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
844-536-6987
$2,400
+ taxes & licensing
186,577KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWSE29M04M085112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,577 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs, Drives, No Engine lights, Some rust on the bottom of the fenders, need brakes, powersteering will need repairs, No accidents on car-fax, Also front bumper clip is broken on the one side.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Mechanical
Locking Differential
Additional Features
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny London
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
2004 Volkswagen Jetta