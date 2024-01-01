Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Runs, Drives, No Engine lights, Some rust on the bottom of the fenders, need brakes, powersteering will need repairs, No accidents on car-fax, Also front bumper clip is broken on the one side. </p>

2004 Volkswagen Jetta

186,577 KM

Details Description Features

$2,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2004 Volkswagen Jetta

GLS 1.8T

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Volkswagen Jetta

GLS 1.8T

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

844-536-6987

  1. 10918769
  2. 10918769
  3. 10918769
  4. 10918769
  5. 10918769
  6. 10918769
  7. 10918769
  8. 10918769
  9. 10918769
  10. 10918769
  11. 10918769
  12. 10918769
Contact Seller

$2,400

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
186,577KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWSE29M04M085112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,577 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs, Drives, No Engine lights, Some rust on the bottom of the fenders, need brakes, powersteering will need repairs, No accidents on car-fax, Also front bumper clip is broken on the one side.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Cargo Net

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2010 Hyundai Accent SE for sale in Moncton, NB
2010 Hyundai Accent SE 151,194 KM $2,200 + tax & lic
Used 1989 Chevrolet C1500/K1500 8-ft. Bed for sale in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC
1989 Chevrolet C1500/K1500 8-ft. Bed 134,000 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Lexus ES 350 for sale in La Prairie, QC
2007 Lexus ES 350 292,523 KM $4,000 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny London

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,400

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2004 Volkswagen Jetta