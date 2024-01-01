Menu
Account
Sign In

2004 Volkswagen Jetta

304,859 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2004 Volkswagen Jetta

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Volkswagen Jetta

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1708549337
  2. 1708549342
  3. 1708549346
  4. 1708549352
  5. 1708549356
  6. 1708549361
  7. 1708549366
  8. 1708549370
  9. 1708549375
  10. 1708549379
  11. 1708549383
  12. 1708549388
  13. 1708549393
  14. 1708549397
  15. 1708549401
  16. 1708549408
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
304,859KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 3VWSR29M84M077716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 304,859 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2015 Ford Explorer XLT*7 PASSENGER*SUNROOF*ALLOYS*4X4*BLACK*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Ford Explorer XLT*7 PASSENGER*SUNROOF*ALLOYS*4X4*BLACK*CERTIFIED 230,419 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GL**ONE OWNER**NO ACCIDENTS**ONLY 69KMS**CERT for sale in London, ON
2013 Hyundai Accent GL**ONE OWNER**NO ACCIDENTS**ONLY 69KMS**CERT 70,328 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle **ONLY 58,000KMS**MANUAL*VERY CLEAN*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2000 Volkswagen New Beetle **ONLY 58,000KMS**MANUAL*VERY CLEAN*CERTIFIED 58,258 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2004 Volkswagen Jetta