Menu
Account
Sign In

2005 Acura EL

253,832 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2005 Acura EL

SEDAN, LEATHER, AUTO, ALLOYS, AS IS SPECIAL

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Acura EL

SEDAN, LEATHER, AUTO, ALLOYS, AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1730077145
  2. 1730077146
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
253,832KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HHES36855H100643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 253,832 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2006 Toyota Sienna LE, MINT, NO RUST, ONLY 24,000KMS, GARAGE KEPT for sale in London, ON
2006 Toyota Sienna LE, MINT, NO RUST, ONLY 24,000KMS, GARAGE KEPT 24,624 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer SE, AUTO, ONLY 79,000KMS, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2010 Mitsubishi Lancer SE, AUTO, ONLY 79,000KMS, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED 79,808 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS, LEATHER, AWD, ONLY 75KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS, LEATHER, AWD, ONLY 75KMS, CERTIFIED 75,480 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2005 Acura EL