2005 Audi A4

1.8T 4dr Sdn quattro Manual cLASSIC wHITE ON gRAY Very Sharp Rides Amazing Drives like a Dream Must Be Seen Very Clean Clean Wont Last here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road where Barts the Best so Be Smart See Bart !

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,814 KM

Vehicle Description

1.8T 4dr Sdn quattro Manual cLASSIC wHITE ON gRAY Very Sharp Rides Amazing Drives like a Dream Must Be Seen Very Clean Clean Wont Last here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road where Barts the Best so "Be Smart See Bart " !

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

