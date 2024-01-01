Menu
<p>Looking for a luxurious and reliable sedan with all-wheel drive capability? Look no further than this 2005 Audi A6 Quattro, now available at Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. This sleek green beauty boasts a powerful V6 engine, paired with an automatic transmission for smooth acceleration and effortless cruising. Step inside and experience the comfort of leather seats with heated functionality, ideal for Canadian winters. The A6 Quattro comes loaded with desirable features, including a sunroof/moonroof for stargazing, a premium sound system for an immersive audio experience, and heated mirrors for optimal visibility in all weather conditions. With its elegant design and advanced technology, this Audi A6 Quattro is sure to turn heads wherever you go.</p><p>This well-maintained Audi A6 has logged 207,813km and is ready for its next adventure. Its impressive list of features includes:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive (Quattro):</strong> Conquer any road with confidence, thanks to the sure-footed grip of Audis legendary Quattro all-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof:</strong> Open up to the sky and let the sunshine in, creating a bright and airy cabin.</li><li><strong>Heated Leather Seats:</strong> Enjoy ultimate comfort in any season, with luxuriously appointed leather seats that warm up on chilly days.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in a world of rich sound with the A6s premium audio system, perfect for your favourite playlists and audiobooks.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Maintain clear visibility in all weather conditions with heated mirrors that quickly melt away frost and condensation.</li></ul><p>Visit Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. today to experience this Audi A6 Quattro firsthand. Its a testament to Audis engineering prowess and a vehicle thats sure to make a lasting impression.</p>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

