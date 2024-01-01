$CALL+ tax & licensing
2005 Audi A6
QUATTRO, SEDAN, AUTO, V6, AS IS SPECIAL
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 207,813 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a luxurious and reliable sedan with all-wheel drive capability? Look no further than this 2005 Audi A6 Quattro, now available at Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. This sleek green beauty boasts a powerful V6 engine, paired with an automatic transmission for smooth acceleration and effortless cruising. Step inside and experience the comfort of leather seats with heated functionality, ideal for Canadian winters. The A6 Quattro comes loaded with desirable features, including a sunroof/moonroof for stargazing, a premium sound system for an immersive audio experience, and heated mirrors for optimal visibility in all weather conditions. With its elegant design and advanced technology, this Audi A6 Quattro is sure to turn heads wherever you go.
This well-maintained Audi A6 has logged 207,813km and is ready for its next adventure. Its impressive list of features includes:
- All-Wheel Drive (Quattro): Conquer any road with confidence, thanks to the sure-footed grip of Audi's legendary Quattro all-wheel drive system.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Open up to the sky and let the sunshine in, creating a bright and airy cabin.
- Heated Leather Seats: Enjoy ultimate comfort in any season, with luxuriously appointed leather seats that warm up on chilly days.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in a world of rich sound with the A6's premium audio system, perfect for your favourite playlists and audiobooks.
- Heated Mirrors: Maintain clear visibility in all weather conditions with heated mirrors that quickly melt away frost and condensation.
Visit Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. today to experience this Audi A6 Quattro firsthand. It's a testament to Audi's engineering prowess and a vehicle that's sure to make a lasting impression.
519-659-7111